Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > WR Sanders agrees to 2-year deal with Saints

WR Sanders agrees to 2-year deal with Saints

ESPN Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has agreed to a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, he told ESPN's Josina Anderson and Ed Werder.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Emmanuel Sanders signing with the Saints


Pro Football Talk

Source: Brees reaches 2-year deal with Saints

Drew Brees has agreed to a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints that is worth approximately $50 million, a source told ESPN.
ESPN


Tweets about this

bbwriteone

Bolton, Brian WR Sanders agrees to 2-year deal with Saints https://t.co/o425cttRwE via @ESPN App https://t.co/Q0KbPRudg3 6 seconds ago

FantasySP

Fantasy Sports Emmanuel Sanders / WR Sanders agrees to 2-year deal with Saints https://t.co/GwytsFSS4W #NFL #DEN 13 seconds ago

Scott_1420

Scott Prather RT @espn1420: Drew Brees now has a veteran WR lining up opposite @Cantguardmike https://t.co/WOm7jdotfH 4 minutes ago

MQZOfficial

The Eternal Legend MQZ RT @allknowing67: #WR #Sanders #agrees to 2-year deal with #Saints - via @ESPN App https://t.co/gPFKjS4D5W 15 minutes ago

monkey_viral

Monkey Viral #Emmanuel Sanders agrees to 2-year deal with Saints now trending on Monkey Viral - https://t.co/e8C7lbFODz https://t.co/10I16dIJ0V 19 minutes ago

NinersEmpire5

NinersFaithful5 RT @49erswebzone: WR Sanders agrees to 2-year deal with Saints #49ers [@espn] https://t.co/ol5Vyet63C 20 minutes ago

nathansexton235

Nathan Sexton RT @FantasyProsNFL: Emmanuel Sanders agrees to two-year deal with New Orleans Saints https://t.co/zMwFiCAxvq via @mikeMaher #fantasyfootba… 26 minutes ago

23dwayne

Dwayne Walton WR Emmanuel Sanders agrees to 2-year deal with Saints https://t.co/6wHh7sz3Qu 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.