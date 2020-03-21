Global  

WR Emmanuel Sanders agrees to two-year deal with Saints, per reports

USATODAY.com Saturday, 21 March 2020
Emmanuel Sanders is set to play the next two years in New Orleans after helping the 49ers reach Super Bowl LIV.
WR Sanders agrees to 2-year deal with Saints

Veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has agreed to a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, he told ESPN's Josina Anderson and Ed Werder.
