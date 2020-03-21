Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > India boxer MC Mary Kom finds freedom in self-isolation

India boxer MC Mary Kom finds freedom in self-isolation

Mid-Day Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
The COVID-19 pandemic has isolated her from the world outside but iconic Indian boxer MC Mary Kom says the forced slowdown of life has also redefined the meaning of freedom for her.

Mary Kom has self-isolated at her Delhi residence since returning from the this month's Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jordan. "I am chilling, doing...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.