Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Kohli is my favourite Indian cricketer: Miandad

Kohli is my favourite Indian cricketer: Miandad

IndiaTimes Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad believes Virat Kohli is a class batsman and that's why the 31-year-old is his favourite. "I was asked who the best in the Indian cricket team is, so I chose Virat Kohli," Miandad said on his Youtube channel. "I don't have to say much, his performance itself tells a lot. People have to admit this as stats are visible."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Kohli Is Pakistan Legend Miandad's Favourite Indian Cricketer. Here's Why https://t.co/8wJFcpvNwv 5 minutes ago

MumbaiPressNews

Mumbai Press New post: Virat Kohli has class, is my favourite Indian cricketer: Javed Miandad https://t.co/O2ff9zDDgI 10 minutes ago

raviver83756282

raviverma Virat Kohli is my favourite Indian cricketer: Javed Miandad https://t.co/p8WrkqBhAx via @timesofindia 11 minutes ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Kohli is my favourite Indian cricketer: Miandad https://t.co/qlknxdj38q https://t.co/uF5h5FjuYX 12 minutes ago

lonelywarrior34

Riptide 💪 🤘 RT @toisports: #ViratKohli @imVkohli is my favourite Indian cricketer: Javed Miandad Read: https://t.co/xqUK4MMjo7 https://t.co/uEgKLBeJM3 15 minutes ago

sanjeev66143

$anjiv kumar dev Virat Kohli is my favourite Indian cricketer: Javed Miandad https://t.co/GTcezo2KnV via @TOISports 17 minutes ago

ani_aks927

#INDvSA #INDvsSA 🏏 RT @CricketNDTV: Virat Kohli, possibly the best batsman in the world on the basis of numbers, has found another noteworthy admirer in the f… 21 minutes ago

TOICricket

TOI Cricket Virat Kohli is my favourite Indian cricketer: Javed Miandad https://t.co/3QKLHli679 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.