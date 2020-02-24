Global  

Moon Landing: NASA Planning Artemis Project for Next 'Apollo' Mission

HNGN Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Moon Landing: NASA Planning Artemis Project for Next 'Apollo' MissionIt has been so many years since the historic Apollo missions that left mankind’s foot prints on another celestial body. This time, NASA attempts a moon landing under the Artemis project to go further than the Apollo missions.
News video: NASA’s New Astronaut Hires Will Explore The Moon’s Mysterious Craters

NASA’s New Astronaut Hires Will Explore The Moon’s Mysterious Craters 01:01

 NASA is hiring new astronauts for an ambitious mission to send humans to dark areas of the moon.

