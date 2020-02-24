Moon Landing: NASA Planning Artemis Project for Next 'Apollo' Mission

nanosat.eth “NASA’s bid to return humans to the surface of the moon in 2024 is far from a sure thing. But NASA isn't the only o… https://t.co/zpW9t5pa2u 7 hours ago mariapaolalugogomez RT @techreview: NASA’s bid to return humans to the moon in 2024 is far from a sure thing. But NASA isn't the only one planning a moon trip.… 20 hours ago MIT Technology Review NASA’s bid to return humans to the moon in 2024 is far from a sure thing. But NASA isn't the only one planning a mo… https://t.co/a0oBBRrsXt 20 hours ago Vicky Sung ...first time since 1972. NASA is also planning commercial science missions to the Moon; launch "Viper" prepping a… https://t.co/jjqCpR4n8X 5 days ago Paul Wiggins RT @dburbach: I am quite sure that it is orbital mechanics alone that requires the Trump Administration's moon landing happen a couple of w… 1 week ago David Burbach I am quite sure that it is orbital mechanics alone that requires the Trump Administration's moon landing happen a c… https://t.co/V4UXovlCKM 1 week ago Andrew Zola RT @techreview: NASA isn't the only one planning a moon trip. https://t.co/sb5ZvbdBEf 1 week ago MIT Technology Review NASA isn't the only one planning a moon trip. https://t.co/sb5ZvbdBEf 1 week ago