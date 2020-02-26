Global  

9to5Toys Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering The Outer Worlds on PS4 for *$29.99*. Regularly $60 on PSN, this is one is currently hovering at $35 on Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. If you missed out on this one over the holidays, now’s a great time to jump in as this is just a few bucks over the all-time low. The Fallout-like sci-fi RPG kicks off as you “awake from hibernation on a colonist ship that was lost in transit to Halcyon, the furthest colony from Earth,” only to find yourself amidst a conspiracy that could destroy it all. And be sure to head below for the rest of today’s notable deals including Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders, FINAL FANTASY IX, Need For Speed: Payback, NieR: Automata, DOOM Slayers Collection, and many more.

The post Today’s Best Game Deals: The Outer Worlds $30, Monster Hunter Generations $20, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
