Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Mike Pence, who enabled an HIV outbreak in Indiana, will lead US coronavirus response

Mike Pence, who enabled an HIV outbreak in Indiana, will lead US coronavirus response

The Verge Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Mike Pence, who enabled an HIV outbreak in Indiana, will lead US coronavirus responsePhoto by Tom Brenner/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence will take charge of the US response to the new coronavirus, President Donald Trump announced today. “Mike is not a czar,” Trump said. “I don’t view Mike as a czar.”

Pence is not a public health expert, either. Instead, as governor of Indiana, he slashed public health spending and delayed the introduction of needle exchanges, which led to the state’s worst outbreak of HIV. He takes over from Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar who has been heading the White House coronavirus task force since the beginning of January.

Yale epidemiologist Gregg Gonsalves, who conducted the research linking the Indiana HIV outbreak to Pence’s policies, tweeted that the decision “speaks to a lack of seriousness by the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Pence: 15,000 Coronavirus Testing Kits Released But Risk Still Low

Pence: 15,000 Coronavirus Testing Kits Released But Risk Still Low 00:40

 On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence announced the release of 15,000 coronavirus testing kits. The VP, who was tapped by President Trump to lead the coronavirus efforts in the U.S., said that the administration will release an additional 50,000 kits to address the growing threat of an...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

21 people test positive for coronavirus on Grand Princess [Video]21 people test positive for coronavirus on Grand Princess

US officials say 21 people have tested positive for coronavirus on the Grand Princess, which is being held off San Francisco with 3,500 people on board, including 140 Britons. US vice president Mike..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Coronavirus outbreak affecting cruise industry [Video]Coronavirus outbreak affecting cruise industry

Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence along with Governor Ron DeSantis will meet with cruise line officials in South Florida.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pence Moved Slowly in Combating HIV Outbreak

Pence Moved Slowly in Combating HIV OutbreakIn an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, newly crowned coronavirus point man Mike Pence spun the facts in claiming he moved decisively when confronted with a...
FactCheck.org Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldSeattle TimesNewsmaxUSATODAY.com

VP Pence Eschews Handshakes for Elbow Bumps

President Donald Trump says he no longer spurns handshakes, but his second in command, Vice President Mike Pence, is sticking to elbow bumps amid the U.S....
Newsmax Also reported by •ReutersSeattle Times

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.