Mike Pence, who enabled an HIV outbreak in Indiana, will lead US coronavirus response
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images
Vice President Mike Pence will take charge of the US response to the new coronavirus, President Donald Trump announced today. “Mike is not a czar,” Trump said. “I don’t view Mike as a czar.”
Pence is not a public health expert, either. Instead, as governor of Indiana, he slashed public health spending and delayed the introduction of needle exchanges, which led to the state’s worst outbreak of HIV. He takes over from Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar who has been heading the White House coronavirus task force since the beginning of January.
On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence announced the release of 15,000 coronavirus testing kits.
The VP, who was tapped by President Trump to lead the coronavirus efforts in the U.S., said that the administration will release an additional 50,000 kits to address the growing threat of an...
