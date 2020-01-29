Facebook sues analytics firm that stole user data through third-party apps
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () Facebook has filed a federal lawsuit against a company called OneAudience, accusing it of stealing the personal information of its users. According to Facebook's announcement, OneAudience paid third-party developers to install a malicious software de...
SAN JUAN, PR -- In the not-to-distant future, blockchain-enabled technology could help TV advertisers more accurately measure the effectiveness of their ads and reduce fees paid to intermediaries. That is the promise of Blockgraph, a division of Comcast's FreeWheel that has been working on realizing...