Dell punts on coronavirus impact, but confirms CPU shortages still exist

PC World Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
A day after Microsoft preannounced lower revenues due to the coronavirus impact, Dell Technologies sidestepped the same question.

Dell said its fiscal 2021 guidance of between $91.8 billion to $94.8 billion in revenue does not include any impact from the coronavirus (COVID-19) at all, though executives did say they expect first-quarter revenues to be “negatively impacted,” especially in China. (Dell reported fiscal 2020 revenues of $92.2 billion. The company’s 2020 fiscal year ended on January 31, 2020.) 

Dell

Dell's guidance for fiscal 2021 and its risk factors, including the CPU shortages and coronavirus risks.

