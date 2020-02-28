Dell punts on coronavirus impact, but confirms CPU shortages still exist Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )





Dell said its fiscal 2021 guidance of between $91.8 billion to $94.8 billion in revenue does not include any impact from the coronavirus (COVID-19) at all, though executives did say they expect first-quarter revenues to be “negatively impacted,” especially in China. (Dell reported fiscal 2020 revenues of $92.2 billion. The company’s 2020 fiscal year ended on January 31, 2020.)



Dell



Dell's guidance for fiscal 2021 and its risk factors, including the CPU shortages and coronavirus risks.



To read this article in full, please click here A day after Microsoft preannounced lower revenues due to the coronavirus impact , Dell Technologies sidestepped the same question.Dell said its fiscal 2021 guidance of between $91.8 billion to $94.8 billion in revenue does not include any impact from the coronavirus (COVID-19) at all, though executives did say they expect first-quarter revenues to be “negatively impacted,” especially in China. (Dell reported fiscal 2020 revenues of $92.2 billion. The company’s 2020 fiscal year ended on January 31, 2020.)DellDell's guidance for fiscal 2021 and its risk factors, including the CPU shortages and coronavirus risks.To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Reseller News NZ Dell punts on coronavirus impact, but confirms CPU shortages still exist https://t.co/TLsirEiuLa 2 days ago ARN Dell punts on coronavirus impact, but confirms CPU shortages still exist https://t.co/bR4SKkstcV 2 days ago K.Kugan RT @myinternetdotmy: Dell punts on coronavirus impact, but confirms CPU shortages still exist https://t.co/mxPBbypdtP https://t.co/fk9y1B00… 3 days ago TechCentral.ie Dell punts on coronavirus impact, confirms CPU shortages https://t.co/DYDvDsnvQL 5 days ago Abraham Dell punts on coronavirus impact, but confirms CPU shortages still exist https://t.co/vxNYLXT0dq 5 days ago Open Outcrier $DELL (-3.6% pre) Dell punts on coronavirus impact, but confirms CPU shortages still exist - PCWorld https://t.co/2g40fvZ5Ar 5 days ago Computer Tips Dell punts on coronavirus impact, but confirms CPU shortages still exist Read More: https://t.co/JOr7uaZSDw https://t.co/DJww3J8iYT 5 days ago Troy Fudge Dell punts on coronavirus impact, but confirms CPU shortages still exist https://t.co/aLRdeEPWoZ 5 days ago