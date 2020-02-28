Apple hits the weekend with $5 action movie sale featuring new hits, old favorites
Friday, 28 February 2020 () Apple is rolling into the weekend with a fresh *$5* movie sale following yesterday’s big Pixar event (which is still live). This time around, you’ll find discounts on action and thriller titles. All of which will become a permanent part of your library. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.
more…
The post Apple hits the weekend with $5 action movie sale featuring new hits, old favorites appeared first on 9to5Mac.
Incredible Mr Limpet Movie Trailer HD (1964)
Plot synopsis: Mild-mannered Henry Limpet (Don Knotts) longs to serve his country during World War II, but he can't pass the Navy's admissions physical. Classified as 4-F -- too small and too weak to be a soldier - Henry takes a trip to Coney Island,...