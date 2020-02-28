A drunken late-night assault allegation has roiled the secretive world of Mark Zuckerberg's private family office. Personal aides are speaking out about claims that household staff endured sexual harassment and racism from their colleagues. (FB)
· *Over the past three years, multiple personal aides to Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan have been accused of serious misconduct by their colleagues.*
· *One former staffer accused the manager of Zuckerberg's Hawaii properties of assaulting her after a night of drinking, which led to a hospital visit and police...