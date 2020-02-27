Daily Crunch: Facebook cancels F8 over coronavirus concerns
Friday, 28 February 2020 () Coronavirus fears prompt even more event cancellations, controversial facial recognition software is being used widely and DocuSign acquires Seal Software. Here’s your Daily Crunch for February 28, 2020. 1. Facebook cancels F8 conference, citing coronavirus concerns Facebook has confirmed that it has canceled its annual F8 developers conference over growing concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus […]
Facebook has canceled its annual F8 conference over coronavrius concerns. In a statement, the company said: "In light of the growing concerns around COVID-19, we've made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person component of F8 this year, in order to prioritize the health and safety of our...