Daily Crunch: Facebook cancels F8 over coronavirus concerns

TechCrunch Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus fears prompt even more event cancellations, controversial facial recognition software is being used widely and DocuSign acquires Seal Software. Here’s your Daily Crunch for February 28, 2020. 1. Facebook cancels F8 conference, citing coronavirus concerns Facebook has confirmed that it has canceled its annual F8 developers conference over growing concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus […]
News video: Facebook Cancels F8 Conference, Coronavirus Fears

 Facebook has canceled its annual F8 conference over coronavrius concerns. In a statement, the company said: "In light of the growing concerns around COVID-19, we've made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person component of F8 this year, in order to prioritize the health and safety of our...

Coronavirus fatalities: World Health Organization figures disputed

New concerns about the coronavirus after the number of cases worldwide tops 100,000.

New concerns about the coronavirus after the number of cases worldwide tops 100,000.

Formula-E cancels Rome ePrix due to coronavirus

Formula E cancels April 4 Rome ePrix due to coronavirus but alternative venues are being considered

Formula E cancels April 4 Rome ePrix due to coronavirus but alternative venues are being considered

Facebook Cancels F8 2020 Over Coronavirus Concerns

Facebook cancels F8 2020 due to coronavirus (via Facebook) Another one bites the dust: Facebook called off this year's F8 developer conference due to...
Daily Crunch: Coronavirus prompts more conference cancellations

Google cancels its big developer conference, Justin Kan's legal startup shuts down and Robinhood offers more details about a recent outage. Here's your Daily...
