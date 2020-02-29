Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Catastrophic software errors doomed Boeing's airplanes and nearly destroyed its NASA spaceship. Experts blame the leadership's 'lack of engineering culture.'

Catastrophic software errors doomed Boeing's airplanes and nearly destroyed its NASA spaceship. Experts blame the leadership's 'lack of engineering culture.'

Business Insider Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Catastrophic software errors doomed Boeing's airplanes and nearly destroyed its NASA spaceship. Experts blame the leadership's 'lack of engineering culture.'· NASA is investigating Boeing after software coding errors jeopardized its Starliner spaceship's crucial test flight.
· One error caused the spaceship's thrusters to fire too early. A second — fixed mid-flight — could have caused a catastrophic crash between two closely maneuvering modules of the spaceship.
· Software...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chasdiem

Chas Catastrophic software errors doomed Boeing's airplanes and nearly destroyed its NASA spaceship. Experts blame the l… https://t.co/iej4AclYbF 13 hours ago

llbbl

Logan of the Ls Catastrophic software errors doomed Boeing's airplanes and nearly destroyed its NASA spaceship. Experts blame… https://t.co/dAzhXcTGiy 1 day ago

AviationLawNews

AviationLawNews Catastrophic software errors doomed Boeing's airplanes and nearly destroyed its NASA spaceship. Experts blame the l… https://t.co/IfGSkb1pBa 1 day ago

bigdrivers

Giorgio Guidoni Catastrophic software errors doomed Boeing's airplanes and nearly destroyed its NASA spaceship. Experts blame the l… https://t.co/jkkriKLW7q 2 days ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet w/ Coronavirus News 24/7 Catastrophic software errors doomed Boeing's airplanes and nearly destroyed its NASA spaceship. Experts blame the l… https://t.co/y8ihn8WJAJ 2 days ago

RealtorMailer

Realtor Mailer RT @cardcounterswin: Catastrophic software errors doomed Boeing's airplanes and nearly destroyed its NASA spaceship. Experts blame the lead… 2 days ago

cardcounterswin

J. McLaughlin Catastrophic software errors doomed Boeing's airplanes and nearly destroyed its NASA spaceship. Experts blame the l… https://t.co/2TsN4KUgUe 2 days ago

davisliumd

DavisLiuMD 🧢 Catastrophic software errors doomed Boeing's airplanes and nearly destroyed its NASA spaceship. Experts blame the l… https://t.co/uAGhdF2SZ1 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.