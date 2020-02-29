Microsoft is expanding its antivirus software to iOS and Android — and it's betting on AI in a bid to dominate the enterprise cybersecurity market (MSFT)
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () · Microsoft is expanding its enterprise antivirus software to iOS and Android, the company announced this month.
· The move marks a bid to become the dominant cybersecurity provider for large companies.
· Microsoft engineers and executives spoke to Business Insider about the AI systems that power its Defender antivirus...