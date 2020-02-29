Microsoft is expanding its antivirus software to iOS and Android — and it's betting on AI in a bid to dominate the enterprise cybersecurity market (MSFT)

corixpartners RT @nigewillson: Microsoft is expanding its antivirus software to iOS and Android — and it's betting on AI in a bid to dominate the enterpr… 7 hours ago Harsh Mehta RT @Veracode: Microsoft is expanding its enterprise antivirus software to iOS and Android, the company announced this month: https://t.co/6… 18 hours ago Frederick Wamala RT @InfoSecHotSpot: Microsoft is expanding its antivirus Defender software to iOS and Android — and it's betting on AI to win the cybersecu… 1 day ago Business Insider Australia Microsoft is expanding its antivirus software to iOS and Android — and it's betting on AI in a bid to dominate the… https://t.co/YcFS9hj3z5 1 day ago Veracode Microsoft is expanding its enterprise antivirus software to iOS and Android, the company announced this month:… https://t.co/ImikfhfFly 1 day ago Nige Willson Microsoft is expanding its antivirus software to iOS and Android — and it's betting on AI in a bid to dominate the… https://t.co/Ov3OWS5WWb 1 day ago Bill Gove RT @TechKimmi: Microsoft is expanding its antivirus software to iOS and Android — and it's betting on AI in a bid to dominate the enterpris… 1 day ago Scott Spencer $MSFT 166 Evercore $212pt https://t.co/fHARCogO5m 1 day ago