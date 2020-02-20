One of Google's biggest critics is launching a paid new service that it hopes will bring about the 'absolute revival' of email, outside of Google's or Microsoft's control
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () · In April, the project management software company Basecamp plans to roll out a new paid email service called Hey.
· David Heinemeier Hansson, better known as DHH, has been a frequent critic of venture capital and Big Tech — which is why Basecamp is trying to build a "small tech solution" that does things a little...
On Digital Trends Live today: The Coronavirus is all over the headlines, shutting down the Geneva Motor Show, Facebook's F8, Microsoft's Game Developer Conference...more to come; Walmart to debut a new service aimed at Amazon Prime; The Vivo Apex concept smartphone packs a GoPro action cam in the...
After 7 years in beta, Nvidia recently launched its GeForce Now game streaming service. While it's launching with less impressive specs than Google's competing Stadia game streaming, GeForce now offers..