Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Amazon’s VitaCup sale has vitamin-infused coffee starting at $5

Amazon’s VitaCup sale has vitamin-infused coffee starting at $5

9to5Toys Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is marking down a selection of VitaCup coffee products by up to 40% with deals starting at *$5*. Shipping is free for Prime members across the board or on orders over $25. Included in today’s sale you’ll find a variety of the brand’s unique coffee which infuses everything from energy and focus-enhancing vitamins to metabolism-boosting supplements into the roast. You’ll be able to choose between bags of ground coffee as well as K-cups for throwing in your single-serve machine. Ratings are pretty solid overall, with most carrying 4+ star ratings from hundreds of customers. More below.

more…

The post Amazon’s VitaCup sale has vitamin-infused coffee starting at $5 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Never buy a cup of coffee again with Amazon’s affordable French press and grinder. [Video]Never buy a cup of coffee again with Amazon’s affordable French press and grinder.

A French press and manual coffee grinder may look intimidating to the average coffee drinker, but both are stylish and easy additions to any sized kitchen. The French press comes with a filter system..

Credit: ITK Finds VODs     Duration: 05:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Grind your own beans with Mr. Coffee’s Burr Mill at $30 shipped (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the Mr. Coffee Automatic Burr Mill Coffee Grinder for *$29.98 shipped*. Regularly up to $40 at Amazon, today’s deal within cents of the...
9to5Toys

Up your coffee game with this 6-cup pour-over brewer from just $6 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Melitta 6-Cup Pour-over Coffee Brewer with Glass Carafe for *$6.29 Prime* *shipped*. However, opting for Subscribe and Save drops it to...
9to5Toys

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CoffeeFiendMA

Barry Ephraim Amazon’s VitaCup sale has vitamin-infused coffee starting at $5 https://t.co/ZjNhNkjE17 1 week ago

anith

Anith Gopal Amazon’s VitaCup sale has vitamin-infused coffee starting at $5 https://t.co/D0dn2Z8Wg8 1 week ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Amazon's VitaCup sale has vitamin-infused coffee starting at $5 https://t.co/wv4cJYqTnC by @blairaltland 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.