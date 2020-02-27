Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > iPhone camera module supplier forced to shut down factory due to coronavirus case

iPhone camera module supplier forced to shut down factory due to coronavirus case

9to5Mac Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Apple continues to be affected by the coronavirus outbreak around the world. Reuters reports this weekend that LG Innotek, which supplies camera modules for the iPhone, has been forced to shut down one of its factories due to a worker contracting the virus.

more…

The post iPhone camera module supplier forced to shut down factory due to coronavirus case appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus

Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus 01:23

 Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus On Feb. 26, President Donald Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the country’s response to COVID-19. The decision to create a task force comes just as the CDC confirmed a new case of coronavirus infection in California. The COVID-19...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Disinfection works carried out on buildings and vehicles as Georgia's fourth case of coronavirus is confirmed [Video]Disinfection works carried out on buildings and vehicles as Georgia's fourth case of coronavirus is confirmed

Disinfection works are being carried out on governmental buildings and vehicles as Georgia's fourth case of coronavirus has been confirmed. Footage filmed on March 5 shows squads in hazmat suits..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:05Published

Amazon Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Among US Employees [Video]Amazon Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Among US Employees

Amazon Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Among US Employees An Amazon worker in Seattle, Washington, has tested positive for the coronavirus, adding to the growing number of cases in the United States...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

LG iPhone camera module factory closed after first coronavirus case

The LG Innotek factory that supplies iPhone camera modules has closed in Gumi, South Korea after the first case of coronavirus was discovered in the workforce,...
AppleInsider

iPhone Camera Supplier LG Innotek Shuts Down a Factory Due to Coronavirus Case

iPhone camera module supplier LG Innotek has closed one of its factories after a worker tested positive for coronavirus, reports Reuters.  Located in Gumi,...
MacRumours.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

digiSOLcomau

digi-SOL iPhone Camera Supplier LG Innotek Shuts Down a Factory Due to Coronavirus Case https://t.co/5D2FbAzDdv #iPhone https://t.co/F5RKhc4J7o 1 day ago

_Braden_Davis_

『Braden』 RT @iPhoneHackx: iPhone Camera Module Supplier LG Innotek Shuts Down South Korea Factory Due to Coronavirus Case https://t.co/207a2rYIdL #i… 2 days ago

iPhoneHackx

iPhone Hacks iPhone Camera Module Supplier LG Innotek Shuts Down South Korea Factory Due to Coronavirus Case… https://t.co/4edoEgd4L2 2 days ago

GuamGuy

The Professor MacRumors: iPhone Camera Supplier LG Innotek Shuts Down a Factory Due to Coronavirus Case. https://t.co/XPcOTyP9CX via @GoogleNews 2 days ago

techjunkiejh

Tech Junkie #iPhone camera module supplier forced to shut down factory due to coronavirus case - 9to5Mac… https://t.co/hf5YzmI1ON 2 days ago

MichaelKwak18

Michael Kwak - Gen X for Yang 🇰🇷🇺🇸🧢 iPhone camera module supplier LG Innotek also closes down factory https://t.co/8xzKzOtHA3 2 days ago

IT_securitynews

IT Security News - www.itsecuritynews.info iPhone Camera Supplier LG Innotek Shuts Down a Factory Due to Coronavirus Case: iPhone camera module… https://t.co/eVpZVnT0rg #infosec 2 days ago

iTouchAppReview

iTouchAppReviewers 🍥 iPhone Camera Supplier LG Innotek Shuts Down a Factory Due to Coronavirus Case https://t.co/aa7rEr6ALF 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.