The World Health Organization joined TikTok to post 'reliable' advice about the coronavirus amid a stream of memes and misinformation

Business Insider Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
The World Health Organization joined TikTok to post 'reliable' advice about the coronavirus amid a stream of memes and misinformation· The World Health Organization joined TikTok on Friday, and is using the social video platform to share information about the coronavirus. 
· It has so far posted two videos: one offering COVID-19 prevention tips and another clarifying the use of  face masks.
· The director-general of the WHO said at a conference Sunday...
News video: Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump

Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump 00:38

 The Dow industrials posted the largest-ever points drop on Thursday. Wall Street led stocks across the globe lower, with traders fretting over the economic impact of the spreading coronavirus. The World Health Organization said no country should make the “fatal mistake” of assuming it will be...

Matt Hancock confirms fourth UK Covid-19 death [Video]Matt Hancock confirms fourth UK Covid-19 death

Medical experts and the Government are still attempting to contain the spread of coronavirus as the number of cases in the UK rose to more than 300 and the death toll reached four. As of 9am on Monday,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published

Dirty Banknotes Could Be Spreading The Coronavirus [Video]Dirty Banknotes Could Be Spreading The Coronavirus

The World Health Organization recommends washing your hands after handling money in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:13Published


What's true about coronavirus? World Health Organization joins TikTok to share 'reliable' information

Ever since the outbreak began, people have shared false information through coronavirus memes on Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.
USATODAY.com

WHO director says there's a need to prepare for a 'pandemic' but global markets should 'calm down' as coronavirus wreaks havoc on the global economy

WHO director says there's a need to prepare for a 'pandemic' but global markets should 'calm down' as coronavirus wreaks havoc on the global economy· The director-general of the World Health Organization said global markets should "calm down and try to see the reality" as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the...
Business Insider


