Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Sacramento Kings guests can use 'smart' bottles to pour their own drinks

Sacramento Kings guests can use 'smart' bottles to pour their own drinks

engadget Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The Sacramento Kings are fond of using technology as a hook to fill seats, but their latest may be particularly alluring if you're in the position to score premium tickets. The basketball team is using connected bottle tops from NINA that let you po...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

trust21000

Yoram Solomon Sacramento Kings guests can use 'smart' bottles to pour their own drinks https://t.co/RcZd3zszNv https://t.co/Stifv4wdQh 4 days ago

_joshiejay_

Joshiejay Sacramento Kings guests can use 'smart' bottles to pour their own drinks https://t.co/EiBIUVW0fB 5 days ago

JLLFood

JLLFood Sacramento Kings guests can use 'smart' bottles to pour their own drinks https://t.co/CzsvRl1gym via @engadget 5 days ago

Richardbaxterme

Richard Baxter RT @Tech_NI: Sacramento Kings guests can use 'smart' bottles to pour their own drinks https://t.co/blaVVreExv https://t.co/88VDUPRsoZ 5 days ago

AkiraEffect

Fabio Ferrari Sacramento Kings guests can use 'smart' bottles to pour their own drinks https://t.co/KvFDu8eZbs di @engadget 6 days ago

Juchtervbergen

European Chamber of Digital Commerce RT @Juchtervbergen: #alcohol #basketball #beer #beverage #drink Sacramento Kings guests can use 'smart' bottles to pour their own drinks ht… 6 days ago

iceboxdesigns

IceBoxDesigns Sacramento Kings guests can use 'smart' bottles to pour their own drinks https://t.co/ZUoMJ37nbC #tech #technews https://t.co/fVn9fQU6SF 6 days ago

Martin_Cook_

Martin Cook Sacramento Kings guests can use #smartbottles to pour their own drinks https://t.co/kIkdCE0zSz 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.