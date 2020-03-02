Global  

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the Trump administration directly intervened to help the iPhone maker break into India· Tim Cook said during an interview with Fox Business that the Trump administration enabled Apple to enter the Indian retail market.
· Previously Apple was only permitted to sell its devices in India via third parties, as local laws meant the firm would have to partner a local company to fully enter the market.
· According...
 Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that the company is planning to open a store in India next year and an online outlet later in 2020.

Apple CEO Tim Cook urged the company's global office employees to work remotely this week. According to Business Insider, it's an effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus. Cook's email was..

Apple can sell devices in India because of Trump administration, says Tim Cook

Apple chief exec Tim Cook has revealed the Trump administration helped the company gain approval to sell smartphones in India for the very first time,...
Apple CEO Tim Cook tells office employees to work from home as the company plans to reduce 'human density' in stores amid coronavirus outbreak

Apple CEO Tim Cook tells office employees to work from home as the company plans to reduce 'human density' in stores amid coronavirus outbreak· In a memo sent to employees, Apple CEO Tim Cook urged the company's global office employees to work remotely this week amid the spread of the novel...
