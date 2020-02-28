Here are all of the new products Apple is expected to launch this year (AAPL)
Monday, 2 March 2020 () · Apple is expected to launch a slew of new products this year, including the rumored iPhone 12, a new iPad Pro, an Apple Watch that can track your sleep, and other gadgets.
· It's looking like Apple could make a big push into augmented reality by outfitting its new iPhones and iPads with 3-D camera sensors, possibly setting...
