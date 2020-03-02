4 things I like — and 4 things I don't like — about Samsung's latest $1,400 Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone
Monday, 2 March 2020 () · I've spent a little over a week with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, and I love this phone. At the same time, I better love this phone, considering its $1,400 price tag.
· I've loved its large screen, great battery life, fast charger, and excellent camera.
· I wish Samsung offered the Galaxy S20 Ultra in more colors, and more...
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is a remarkable phone, with a super-charged camera system that puts other phone makers on notice. With 8K video and up to 100x zoom, how does the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra compare to other titans like the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and the Google Pixel 4? Let's find out.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is a really, really expensive smartphone and now, we know what makes it tick. Today, Tech Insights has taken a deep dive in the... 9to5Google Also reported by •Business Insider •The Verge
Samsung in February announced its most expensive non-foldable smartphone to date, the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which has a starting price of $1,400, which is $300... MacRumours.com Also reported by •The Verge •AppleInsider •Business Insider •ExtremeTech
