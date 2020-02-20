NBC’s experimental PGA Tour live stream makes it easier to follow your favorite golfer

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images



The biggest moments in any given golf tournament broadcast can be captured by just a few cameras across a multi-acre course. But the upcoming broadcast of the Players Championship golf tournament on March 12th will let you see all of the moments. If you subscribe to PGA Tour Live through NBC Sports Gold, you’ll be able to peer through one of 120 cameras installed around the TPC Sawgrass course and switch through the live stream to view any of the 144 athletes you want — all in real time.



