The wild life of billionaire Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who eats one meal a day, dates models, and might be ousted by activist investors (TWTR)
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () · *Jack Dorsey **cofounded Twitter in 2006 and the company has made him a billionaire.*
· *He is famous for his unusual life of luxury, including a daily fasting routine, regular ice baths, and a penchant for dating models.*
· Dorsey holds two CEO jobs at Twitter and Square, and activist investors Elliott Management have...
According to a report from Bloomberg, the Elliot Management founder is seeking to replace Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Elliot has nominated four directors of Twitter's board for the position, and this comes after Dorsey said he would spend half the year in Africa.
· Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said he was rethinking his impending move to Africa in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
· The Twitter cofounder and CEO caused... Business Insider Also reported by •RIA Nov. •News24 •The Age •The Verge
