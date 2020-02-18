We compared Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and HomeKit to see which smart home platform is the best — and Alexa wins when it comes to device support 

Todd Nicolini Insights We compared Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and HomeKit to see which smart home platform is the best — and Alexa wi… https://t.co/AQeIHoVL6B 13 hours ago Liferoome We compared Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and HomeKit to see which smart home platform is the best — and Alexa wi… https://t.co/u6jKbkSWD1 2 days ago Florin Pupăză We compared Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and HomeKit to see which smart home platform is the best — and Alexa wi… https://t.co/umXu4yCJKp 2 days ago TechnologyNavigators RT @llbbl: We compared Google Assistant, #AmazonAlexa, and HomeKit to see which #SmartHome platform is the best — and Alexa wins when it co… 3 days ago Logan of the Ls We compared Google Assistant, #AmazonAlexa, and HomeKit to see which #SmartHome platform is the best — and Alexa wi… https://t.co/ZIbHaJcU9Q 3 days ago Márcio M. Silva We compared Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and HomeKit to see which smart home platform is the best — and Alexa wi… https://t.co/sK4GWqM4oQ 3 days ago TIN-Google News Feed We compared Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and HomeKit to see which smart home platform is the best (Christian de… https://t.co/V3QlUd8stI 4 days ago TIN-Amazon News Feed We compared Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and HomeKit to see which smart home platform is the best (Christian de… https://t.co/IOto0tSEYC 4 days ago