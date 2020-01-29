Your smartphone carries more germs and bacteria than a toilet seat — here's how you should clean and disinfect it without ruining its screen

AskRisk CLEAN YOUR PHONE: Your smartphone carries more germs and bacteria than a toilet seat — here's how you should clean… https://t.co/cUTV0hxGtQ 1 hour ago Saywhat-Politics Your smartphone carries more germs and bacteria than a toilet seat — here's how you should clean and disinfect it w… https://t.co/donB5lLA6U 4 hours ago Purbita Ditecha Your smartphone carries more germs and bacteria than a toilet seat… https://t.co/Xf9fM9ateZ via #Indilens #India 4 hours ago Crash Signal Your smartphone carries more germs and bacteria than a toilet seat — here's how you should clean and disinfect it w… https://t.co/Tuh1ehwzzz 5 hours ago Márcio M. Silva Your smartphone carries more germs and bacteria than a toilet seat — here's how you should clean and disinfect it w… https://t.co/NNQBhAEASS 5 hours ago Revell Ace Hardware RRO now carries the Husqvarna Automower! Similar to robotic vacuums, the Automower can cut 1/2 ac up to 1-1/4 ac o… https://t.co/h3JYEDmBb9 4 days ago Unplugging Your smartphone carries more germs and bacteria than a toilet seat — here's how you should clean and disinfect it w… https://t.co/jMGbsgJNsb 5 days ago Josh Bula Your smartphone carries more germs and bacteria than a toilet seat — here's how you should clean and disinfect it w… https://t.co/Z4e4RVYmem 5 days ago