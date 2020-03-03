Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > TaoTronics’ highly-rated LED lamp has a built-in Qi charger for $36 (Reg. $50)

TaoTronics’ highly-rated LED lamp has a built-in Qi charger for $36 (Reg. $50)

9to5Toys Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with Qi Wireless Fast Charger for *$35.99 shipped* with the code *DAEML5PI* at checkout. This is down from its regular going rate of around $50 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This LED lamp offers a 7.5W/10W Qi wireless charging pad so you can easily keep your phone topped off without plugging in. Plus, it offers five different color temperatures and brightness levels to choose from for a customized experience. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

more…

The post TaoTronics’ highly-rated LED lamp has a built-in Qi charger for $36 (Reg. $50) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

anith

Anith Gopal TaoTronics’ highly-rated LED lamp has a built-in Qi charger for $36 (Reg. $50) https://t.co/3zIeW4h0rV https://t.co/f4cUM3iHaV 1 week ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys TaoTronics' highly-rated LED lamp has a built-in Qi charger for $36 (Reg. $50) https://t.co/ncUFIXA9BB by @pcamp96 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.