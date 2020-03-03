TaoTronics’ highly-rated LED lamp has a built-in Qi charger for $36 (Reg. $50)

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with Qi Wireless Fast Charger for *$35.99 shipped* with the code *DAEML5PI* at checkout. This is down from its regular going rate of around $50 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This LED lamp offers a 7.5W/10W Qi wireless charging pad so you can easily keep your phone topped off without plugging in. Plus, it offers five different color temperatures and brightness levels to choose from for a customized experience. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



