Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > India restores full internet access in Kashmir for 2 weeks

India restores full internet access in Kashmir for 2 weeks

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian authorities on Wednesday temporarily revoked a ban on social media sites and restored full internet access in disputed Kashmir for two weeks, seven months after they stripped the restive region of its statehood and semi-autonomy and enforced a total communications blackout.

Internet access over mobile devices, however, will remain restricted to slow speed.

The restoration of the internet will remain in effect till March 17, a government order said. It gave no explanation of the time limit. A recent Supreme Court order had said the internet ban could not be indefinite.

The order issued by the region’s home secretary, Shaleen Kabra, said internet access over fixed lines will be restricted to registered customers.

A.K. Srivastava, an official at state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd., the leading broadband service provider in Kashmir, said it has begun implementing the new government order.

When it imposed the internet ban in August, the government said it was necessary to head off anti-India protests and attacks by rebels who have fought for decades for Muslim-majority Kashmir's independence or unification with Pakistan, which administers the other part of Kashmir. Both countries claim the Himalayan region in its entirety.

Digital rights activists denounced the tight internet restrictions and said they represented a new level of government control over information allowing it to further restrict freedoms in Kashmir. They were also criticized by lawmakers in Europe and the U.S., who called on the government to end the curbs.

Authorities in January slightly eased the internet ban, allowing the Indian-controlled territory's more than 7 million people to access government-approved websites over slow-speed connections. They heralded the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Internet Services Temporarily Restored In Kashmir

Internet Services Temporarily Restored In Kashmir 01:09

 India said it will temporarily restore internet access in Kashmir — seven months after the government imposed a blackout in the region.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Malaysian tourists reduced to tears after hearing from families during internet blackout in Kashmir [Video]Malaysian tourists reduced to tears after hearing from families during internet blackout in Kashmir

Footage, recorded on Wednesday (January 15), shows Malaysian tourists at a government-run media centre become emotional when connecting with their families after five days without internet in Kashmir..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

India restores full internet access in Kashmir for 2 weeks

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian authorities on Wednesday temporarily revoked a ban on social media sites and restored full internet access in disputed Kashmir...
SeattlePI.com

India restores full internet access in Kashmir — for now

The Indian government on Wednesday restored access to social media sites in Kashmir seven months after a harsh communications blackout was enforced.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

XperienceIS

Xperience Internet Solutions India restores full access to Internet in Kashmir - Antelope Valley Press https://t.co/iqMnoGiOku 2 days ago

rankraiser

RankRaiser Internet India restores full access to Internet in Kashmir - Antelope Valley Press https://t.co/SYbG7rsXpY https://t.co/wDlhy30ViR 2 days ago

marinitark

MaRiNa RT @iamAdilKh: India restores internet in indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir after 7 months of blackout New Delhi revokes ban on social media… 3 days ago

iamAdilKh

Aᴅɪʟ Kʜᴀɴ India restores internet in indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir after 7 months of blackout New Delhi revokes ban on soc… https://t.co/ET72mztz13 3 days ago

ISocPanama

ISOC Panamá RT @accessnow: On Wednesday Indian authorities temporarily revoked a ban on social media sites and restored full internet access in Kashmi… 3 days ago

timelyrepairs

Timothy Tuttle or Buttle RT @alfonslopeztena: Authorities in India temporarily revoked a ban on social media sites and restored full internet access in Kashmir for… 4 days ago

accessnow

Access Now On Wednesday Indian authorities temporarily revoked a ban on social media sites and restored full internet access i… https://t.co/7mgegKlNm2 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.