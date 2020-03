Apple has reportedly warned its retail employees that replacement iPhones will be in short supply for the next month. According to Bloomberg, some stores have also experienced a shortage of particular individual parts for device repairs. more… The post Bloomberg: Apple Stores facing shortage of iPhone parts and replacements due to coronavirus appeared first on 9to5Mac.



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Fears Leads to Apple Closing Stores and Offices in China In a statement, the company says closings will last through February 9. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published on February 4, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Apple warns retail employees of iPhone parts and replacement device shortages due to coronavirus Apple is reportedly warning retail employees and technical support staff that replacement iPhones are in short supply, one of the first consumer-facing signs...

AppleInsider 5 days ago



Apple is partially to blame for increasing shortage of iPhone replacements It seems Apple's anti-right-to-repair recalcitrance has come back to bite it. Like many companies dependent on an Asian supply chain, the iPhone maker is...

Mashable 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this