Apple is experiencing a shortage of replacement iPhones due to coronavirus

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge



Apple has informed its tech support retail employees that stock of replacement iPhones will be strained for the next few weeks, according to Apple Store employees who spoke with Bloomberg. This shortage marks one of the first instances of the ongoing



The company shared in a recent investor call that it does not expect to meet revenue goals for the second fiscal quarter of 2020, and Apple CEO Tim Cook has also said worldwide iPhone supply would be "temporarily constrained." But it wasn't clear at the time that the shortage would affect replacement devices used by Apple's retail support staff.


