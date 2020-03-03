Apple is experiencing a shortage of replacement iPhones due to coronavirus
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
Apple has informed its tech support retail employees that stock of replacement iPhones will be strained for the next few weeks, according to Apple Store employees who spoke with Bloomberg. This shortage marks one of the first instances of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and its many ripple effects on industries worldwide, affecting the iPhone maker’s existing product supply. Bloomberg notes that the company’s iPhone 11 and iPad Pro lines are beginning to see shortages as well.
The company shared in a recent investor call that it does not expect to meet revenue goals for the second fiscal quarter of 2020, and Apple CEO Tim Cook has also said worldwide iPhone supply would be “temporarily constrained.” But it wasn’t clear at the time that...
