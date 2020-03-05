Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Developers Install Android On iPhone 7 Via Project Sandcastle

Developers Install Android On iPhone 7 Via Project Sandcastle

Fossbytes Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Nine years after the launch of the first iPhone, Android OS on iPhones has finally become a reality, thanks to the cybersecurity startup Corellium. After years in development, a group of developers today rolled out the first beta of “Project Sandcastle.” The project enables users to run Android on the Apple iPhone 7, 7 Plus, and iPod […]

The post Developers Install Android On iPhone 7 Via Project Sandcastle appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The iPhone can now (barely) run Android thanks to Project Sandcastle

Just a few hours ago, we wrote about how it’s now possible to jailbreak an iPhone with a rooted Android device. But we have another case of developers...
The Next Web

Project Sandcastle brings Android to older iPhone models w/ more promised soon

If you ever wanted to run Android on an iPhone — we don’t know why either — then thanks to Project Sandcastle, you can. more… The post Project...
9to5Google Also reported by •engadget

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Blacknight2332

Nick smith RT @xdadevelopers: Project Sandcastle brings Android to the iPhone 7 using checkra1n https://t.co/bjzhcfAWZq 4 hours ago

astorasis

Anonymous guy RT @fossbytes14: Developers Install Android On iPhone 7 Via Project Sandcastle!! https://t.co/hqsyWBNjnN https://t.co/8hSKBLqdrE 5 hours ago

XDA_Forum_Admin

Mike Channon RT @ktorz: Project Sandcastle brings Android to the iPhone 7 using checkra1n https://t.co/myYXSzlJLs via @xdadevelopers #Passezducotéfundel… 7 hours ago

ktorz

Vιη¢єηт ℓ. 🐧 Project Sandcastle brings Android to the iPhone 7 using checkra1n https://t.co/myYXSzlJLs via @xdadevelopers #Passezducotéfundelaforce 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.