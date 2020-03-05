Realme 6 and 6 Pro announced: a 90Hz screen for under $200 Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Realme 6 Pro.



Realme has followed up last week’s X50 Pro 5G flagship with the announcement of its latest mainstream models for India, the Realme 6 and 6 Pro. The phones see Realme continue its drive to offer high-end features at lower prices.



The 6 Pro has a 6.6-inch 90Hz 1080p 20:9 display. Realme isn’t specifying the type of panel, but I’m assuming it’s LCD both because OLED would be a selling point and because the phone’s fingerprint sensor is integrated into the power button. (Optical fingerprint scanners don’t work with LCDs.) The non-Pro model’s screen has the same specs beyond a 0.1-inch reduction in size, but oddly its fingerprint sensor is said to be faster at 0.29 seconds versus 0.38.



