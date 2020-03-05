Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Realme 6 and 6 Pro announced: a 90Hz screen for under $200

Realme 6 and 6 Pro announced: a 90Hz screen for under $200

The Verge Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Realme 6 and 6 Pro announced: a 90Hz screen for under $200Realme 6 Pro.

Realme has followed up last week’s X50 Pro 5G flagship with the announcement of its latest mainstream models for India, the Realme 6 and 6 Pro. The phones see Realme continue its drive to offer high-end features at lower prices.

The 6 Pro has a 6.6-inch 90Hz 1080p 20:9 display. Realme isn’t specifying the type of panel, but I’m assuming it’s LCD both because OLED would be a selling point and because the phone’s fingerprint sensor is integrated into the power button. (Optical fingerprint scanners don’t work with LCDs.) The non-Pro model’s screen has the same specs beyond a 0.1-inch reduction in size, but oddly its fingerprint sensor is said to be faster at 0.29 seconds versus 0.38.

Both phones have quad camera setups on the back including...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ochogre

Ochogre RT @verge: Realme 6 and 6 Pro announced: a 90Hz screen for under $200 https://t.co/RSl1OVQEaZ https://t.co/P8k5ogkp8o 3 hours ago

motionadven

Okedi Peter John Realme 6 and 6 Pro announced: a 90Hz screen for under $200 https://t.co/zLjBqipdR9 https://t.co/3quH0a1N2h 3 hours ago

VeeShostak

VeeShostak Realme 6 and 6 Pro announced: a 90Hz screen for under $200 https://t.co/lfVai2jFJo https://t.co/Zsr5ociIPa 5 hours ago

HowToTechNaija

HowToTechNaija Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro Announced with 90Hz Displays and 64MP Cameras https://t.co/jLh2XW1PbS via @HowToTechNaija 5 hours ago

jealvarez

Jose Enrique Alvarez Realme 6 and 6 Pro announced: a 90Hz screen for under $200 https://t.co/AV1fz1N44D https://t.co/3tzhTDqeaf 6 hours ago

davelandryjr

Dave Landry Realme 6 and 6 Pro announced: a 90Hz screen for under $200 https://t.co/izDFzAsFrB https://t.co/rUF5uycYNE 6 hours ago

salim88l771

tech news Realme 6 and 6 Pro announced: a 90Hz screen for under $200 https://t.co/MyhS3slN0X https://t.co/Fqvq6D7hZr 6 hours ago

Ontopeverest

Everest Alex Realme 6 and 6 Pro with 90Hz Punch Hole Display, 64MP quad cameras announced for under $200 #Realme6pro… https://t.co/eojdlDPJ6E 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.