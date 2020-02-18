Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > 'Half-Life: Alyx' creators explain how its VR gameplay will work

'Half-Life: Alyx' creators explain how its VR gameplay will work

engadget Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
After more than 12 years, Valve is officially returning to the Half-Life universe, and in a suitably-futuristic VR fashion. Half-Life: Alyx, is slated to arrive on Steam on March 23rd, and while we've already seen some gameplay footage, we now have a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Activision games disappear from Geforce Now, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Half Life: Alyx release date - Weekly Gaming Ro [Video]Activision games disappear from Geforce Now, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Half Life: Alyx release date - Weekly Gaming Ro

This week we talk about Activision & Blizzard pulling out from Geforce Now, Street Fighter V's new but lackluster update, Half Life: Alyx's release date and many more.

Credit: YTV SG     Duration: 03:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Half-Life: Alyx,’ Valve’s Flagship VR Game, Confirmed

‘Half-Life: Alyx,’ Valve’s Flagship VR Game, ConfirmedSeeing as it’s exclusively available on virtual reality headsets, many of you might not be able to actually play Half-Life: Alyx when it releases later this...
geek.com

Valve explains one of Half-Life: Alyx’s first levels in this video tour

Valve explains one of Half-Life: Alyx’s first levels in this video tourImage: IGN You can now check out perhaps our best look yet at the VR-only Half-Life: Alyx, the next game in Valve’s seminal franchise, thanks to a new video...
The Verge


Tweets about this

aidaakl

Aida Akl 'Half-Life: Alyx' creators explain how its VR gameplay will work by Rachel England https://t.co/o7HDZGh2Ds… https://t.co/00BGj58fMV 7 hours ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India ‘Half-Life: Alyx’ creators explain how its VR gameplay will work – Engadget https://t.co/604mBTl54O https://t.co/3Kg93ZI3R4 8 hours ago

HallowsEveCraze

HallowsEveCraze 'Half-Life: Alyx' creators explain how its VR gameplay will work https://t.co/1sWW65DGme 8 hours ago

iamsandyjohns

Sandy Johns ‘Half-Life: Alyx’ creators explain how its VR gameplay will work – Engadget https://t.co/rGRRR2Gfmr 8 hours ago

planyourwebsite

PlanYour.Website ‘Half-Life: Alyx’ creators explain how its VR gameplay will work https://t.co/JoY6p9BVFs #TechNews https://t.co/lthJJpHMFm 8 hours ago

vrhousing

VR Student Housing 'Half-Life: Alyx' creators explain how its VR gameplay will work https://t.co/eMKIN7WqzD https://t.co/BwtPlDgPc2 9 hours ago

InariMedia

Inari 'Half-Life: Alyx' creators explain how its VR gameplay will work https://t.co/8QKIP3OPip [@Engadget9 hours ago

EDIMOSIP

EDIMO PEREIRA RT @engadget: 'Half-Life: Alyx' creators explain how its VR gameplay will work https://t.co/z7ThgoB1vi https://t.co/xB7nI1MtMK 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.