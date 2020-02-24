5G is now live in 24 markets, GSMA predicts it’ll be 20% of global connections by 2025 — and eyes a big tech break-up

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The next-gen flavor of mobile connectivity, 5G, is now live in 24 markets globally, per global mobile industry association the GSMA — which has just published its annual state of the global mobile economy report. The cutting edge network tech is capable of supporting speeds up to 100x faster than LTE/4G and delivering latency of […] 👓 View full article

