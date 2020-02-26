Aflac says its bet on in-housing has helped it save $16 million over three years and drove efficiencies even as some in-house shops hit a wall

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

· Some branded in-house shops may be hitting a wall, but Aflac said it's saved $16 million over three years using its 30-person in-house team, Aflac Studios.

· That's because as the team has grown, it has instituted new project management tools to handle the work.

· Aflac also said its in-house agency has also driven value... · Some branded in-house shops may be hitting a wall, but Aflac said it's saved $16 million over three years using its 30-person in-house team, Aflac Studios.· That's because as the team has grown, it has instituted new project management tools to handle the work.· Aflac also said its in-house agency has also driven value 👓 View full article

