Aflac says its bet on in-housing has helped it save $16 million over three years and drove efficiencies even as some in-house shops hit a wall

Business Insider Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Aflac says its bet on in-housing has helped it save $16 million over three years and drove efficiencies even as some in-house shops hit a wall· Some branded in-house shops may be hitting a wall, but Aflac said it's saved $16 million over three years using its 30-person in-house team, Aflac Studios.
· That's because as the team has grown, it has instituted new project management tools to handle the work. 
· Aflac also said its in-house agency has also driven value...
