Watch: Alex Trebek Survived One Year of Pancreatic Cancer

geek.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Watch: Alex Trebek Survived One Year of Pancreatic CancerA one-year update from Alex Trebek (via Jeopardy!/YouTube)

It’s been a year since Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek announced his stage-four pancreatic cancer diagnosis. And, having beat the unfavorable odds (a first-year survival rate of 18 percent), the ever-optimistic TV personality is […]

News video: Alex Trebek Discusses Surviving First Year of Pancreatic Cancer

Alex Trebek Discusses Surviving First Year of Pancreatic Cancer 01:06

 It’s been a year since Alex Trebek was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The Jeopardy host is now speaking out.

Community Rallies Around Students With Cancer [Video]Community Rallies Around Students With Cancer

Last March, 15-year-old Lily Walker was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Not long after, she learned that two other nearby students, 16-year-old Hannah Hermansen and 18-year-old Jack Cloran, were fighting..

'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Says He's Beating The Odds, Marks 1 Year Cancer Milestone [Video]"Jeopardy!" Host Alex Trebek Says He's Beating The Odds, Marks 1 Year Cancer Milestone

Game show host Alex Trebek gave an update on his battle against cancer as the 79-year-old celebrates a milestone. Katie Johnston reports.

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Provides One Year Update After Cancer Diagnosis - Watch (Video)

Alex Trebek is opening up about his health. The 79-year-old Jeopardy! host spoke about his condition in a health update posted on Wednesday (March 4), one year...
Jeopardy!’s Alex Trebek Provides Uplifting One Year Update on His Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Anything is Possible’ With a Positive Attitude

Long-time Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek had some positive news for his well-wishers on Wednesday when he provided an update on his battle with pancreatic cancer.
