Greg Barteluk @tleehumphrey Time to end this nonsense. The Yukon will stay on daylight savings time this fall. 20 hours ago John McIntyre @weathernetwork That video is confusing. Yukon isn’t going to stay on Standard Time. Believe they will spring ahead… https://t.co/bPr6O1Xvxy 2 days ago maybe RT @randy_power: Sensible to stop the changes; my preference is standard time rather than daylight savings Yukon to stay on daylight time… 2 days ago Randy Power Sensible to stop the changes; my preference is standard time rather than daylight savings Yukon to stay on dayligh… https://t.co/L88PZruUlN 2 days ago roxci Daylight savings time is stupid. Yukon to stay on daylight time as territory scraps seasonal time change https://t.co/KPnjWqkgbr 2 days ago Dunlap Observatory🇨🇦 RT @CBCTechSci: Yukon to stay on daylight savings as territory scraps seasonal time change https://t.co/RBKJIrMHPt https://t.co/YiuRploFT4 2 days ago CBC Tech and Science Yukon to stay on daylight savings as territory scraps seasonal time change https://t.co/RBKJIrMHPt https://t.co/YiuRploFT4 2 days ago WakeUpCanada... Canada Needs A Trump Yukon to stay on daylight savings as territory scraps seasonal time change | CBC News https://t.co/5xeyNxsYqd 2 days ago