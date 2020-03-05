Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Amazon is currently offering the Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for *$99.99 shipped*. Also available at Best Buy. Usually selling for up to $170, like you’ll find direct from Razer, it just dropped from $130 at Amazon. Today’s offer is the third-best we’ve seen to date and comes within $2 of the all-time low. As the more feature-packed keyboard in Razer’s BlackWidow lineup, its Elite offering packs the brand’s ZeroCompromise mechanical key switches alongside the signature Chroma RGB backlighting. Other notable features you’re sure to enjoy include a detachable wrist rest, USB passthrough port, and dedicated media playback controls. Over 1,000 gamers have left a review, which amounts to an overall 4.6/5 star rating.



more…



The post Save up to $70 on Razer’s BlackWidow Elite RGB Gaming Keyboard at $100 appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

