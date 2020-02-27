Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Woot via Amazon offers Google Pixel 3a 64GB for *$319.99 shipped*. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $399 at B&H and other retailers. This is the best price we’ve tracked in nearly 3-months at Amazon. That’s also a new Amazon all-time low. Pixel 3a delivers a 5.6-inch HD display, alongside 64GB worth of internal storage and a 12MP camera. You can count on up to seven hours of use after just 15 minutes on a charger. Also features a built-in thumbprint reader to unlock your device. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon where customers give it solid ratings and we did the same in our hands-on review.



Need a larger display? Woot via Amazon has the Pixel 3a XL 64GB model on sale for *$419.99*. You’d typically pay $479 on this model. You’ll find many of the same features noted above, but in a slightly larger footprint with a 6-inch display.



more…



The post Google Pixel 3a and XL are Amazon best-sellers, now from $320 (Reg. up to $499) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

