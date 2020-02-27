Google Pixel 3a and XL are Amazon best-sellers, now from $320 (Reg. up to $499)
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Woot via Amazon offers Google Pixel 3a 64GB for *$319.99 shipped*. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $399 at B&H and other retailers. This is the best price we’ve tracked in nearly 3-months at Amazon. That’s also a new Amazon all-time low. Pixel 3a delivers a 5.6-inch HD display, alongside 64GB worth of internal storage and a 12MP camera. You can count on up to seven hours of use after just 15 minutes on a charger. Also features a built-in thumbprint reader to unlock your device. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon where customers give it solid ratings and we did the same in our hands-on review.
Need a larger display? Woot via Amazon has the Pixel 3a XL 64GB model on sale for *$419.99*. You’d typically pay $479 on this model. You’ll find many of the same features noted above, but in a slightly larger footprint with a 6-inch display.
more…
The post Google Pixel 3a and XL are Amazon best-sellers, now from $320 (Reg. up to $499) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
Amazon Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Among US Employees An Amazon worker in Seattle, Washington, has tested positive for the coronavirus, adding to the growing number of cases in the United States. With all nine confirmed COVID-19 deaths having occurred in Washington, it was expected that Amazon...
On Digital Trends Live today: COVID-19 update - Netflix, AppleTV and Amazon are now out for SXSW, United is canceling flight, and Facebook closes Seattle office; Twitter is testing a feature that lets..
B&H is currently offering the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone in Not Pink for *$449 shipped*. Usually selling for $599, a price reflected at... 9to5Toys Also reported by •The Verge •9to5Google