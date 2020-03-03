Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Britney Spears' son reportedly said she might quit music. He promised more details in exchange for more Instagram followers, and it shows just how much social media is defining Gen Z.

Britney Spears' son reportedly said she might quit music. He promised more details in exchange for more Instagram followers, and it shows just how much social media is defining Gen Z.

Business Insider Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Britney Spears' son reportedly said she might quit music. He promised more details in exchange for more Instagram followers, and it shows just how much social media is defining Gen Z.· Britney Spears' son claimed on Instagram Live she might quit music, reported US Weekly.
· He reportedly said he would "reveal all" about his mom once he gained 5,000 followers on Instagram.
· His offer to exchange his mom's privacy for followers shows how social media has defined the lifestyles and career goals of Gen...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Britney Spears' son claims she might 'quit' music

Britney Spears' son claims she might 'quit' music 00:46

 Britney Spears' 13-year-old son Jayden has admitted his mum might quit music and slammed his "jerk" grandfather in an explosive Instagram Live on Tuesday night.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry Reveals Pregnancy in New Music Video [Video]Katy Perry Reveals Pregnancy in New Music Video

Katy Perry Reveals Pregnancy in New Music Video On March 4, Katy Perry released the music video for her newest song, “Never Worn White.” At the very end of the video, Perry revealed she was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published

Trending: Britney Spears son reckons she's about to quit music, Ben Affleck movie performance was so bad that his one line had t [Video]Trending: Britney Spears son reckons she's about to quit music, Ben Affleck movie performance was so bad that his one line had t

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kevin Federline Is ''Not Happy'' After Son Jayden Makes Claims About Britney Spears on Instagram

Britney Spears' son is learning what it means to live in the spotlight. While most kids are able to post on social media as they wish, Jayden Federline is not...
E! Online Also reported by •AceShowbizJust Jared

Britney Spears Wishes Boyfriend Sam Asghari Happy Birthday: See the Sweet Post

Britney Spears took to social media on Monday (March 2) to wish boyfriend Sam Asghari a happy early birthday.
Billboard.com Also reported by •TMZ.com

Tweets about this

hillary_tweets

Hillary Hoffower Britney Spears' son reportedly said she might quit music. He promised more details in exchange for more Instagram f… https://t.co/7u6ngZosg1 9 hours ago

takhar_

Raj Takhar RT @businessinsider: Britney Spears' son reportedly said she might quit music. He promised more details in exchange for more Instagram foll… 9 hours ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Britney Spears' son reportedly said she might quit music. He promised more details in exchange for more Instagram f… https://t.co/PlxwWufXLR 10 hours ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT Britney Spears' son reportedly said she might quit music. He promised more details in exchange for more Instagram f… https://t.co/fgmbz9UpEl 10 hours ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Britney Spears' son reportedly said she might quit music. He promised more details in exchange for more Instagram f… https://t.co/tqd8UvWxPb 10 hours ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts Britney Spears’ son reportedly said she might quit music. He promised more details in exchange for more Instagram f… https://t.co/TC0dRq3DwE 10 hours ago

NEWSFORFOREX1

NEWS FOR FOREX Britney Spears’ son reportedly said she might quit music. He promised more details in exchange for more Instagram f… https://t.co/cot5E7RCvQ 10 hours ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Britney Spears' son reportedly said she might quit music. He promised more details in exchange for more Instagram f… https://t.co/FTZppqanOm 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.