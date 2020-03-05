Global  

Explore Mars with a 1.8-billion-pixel panorama from the Curiosity rover

engadget Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
NASA's Curiosity rover has sent the highest-resolution panorama of Mars ever taken back to Earth. Now, you can explore the Martian surface by zooming in on the giant 2GB image or cruising around in a 360-degree video that NASA shared on YouTube.
Organic Molecules Found By NASA Rover Point To Early Life On Mars

NASA's Curiosity rover has reportedly found molecules on Mars that point to early life on the Red Planet.

 NASA’s Curiosity rover has reportedly found molecules on Mars that point to early life on the Red Planet.

While NASA scientists were enjoying Thanksgiving turkey, Curiosity was hard at work capturing the highest-resolution panorama of Mars to date.

Check out this stunning panorama.

Curiosity Mars Rover Snaps Highest-Resolution Panorama YetPasadena CA (JPL) Mar 05, 2020 NASA's Curiosity rover has captured its highest-resolution panorama yet of the Martian surface. Composed of more than 1,000...
Scientists are building a new Mars rover for $2 billion mission

The Curiosity rover is still exploring Mars’ rocky surface eight years after landing on Earth’s neighboring planet. Some experts believe Mars could have been...
