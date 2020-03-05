GitHub just hired a top DevOps researcher away from Google Cloud (MSFT)

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

· On Thursday, Microsoft-owned GitHub announced that it hired Dr. Nicole Forsgren, formerly of Google Cloud, as its new vice president of research and strategy.

· Forsgren founded DevOps Research and Assessment (DORA), a research firm, which was acquired by Google Cloud in 2018.

