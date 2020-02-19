Galaxy S20 Ultra’s cameras make up 1/5th of the phone’s $528 production cost
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is a really, really expensive smartphone and now, we know what makes it tick. Today, Tech Insights has taken a deep dive in the Galaxy S20 Ultra to reveal how much the device costs to make, also revealing how much of that cost comes from the camera.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is a remarkable phone, with a super-charged camera system that puts other phone makers on notice. With 8K video and up to 100x zoom, how does the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra compare to other titans like the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and the Google Pixel 4? Let's find out.
