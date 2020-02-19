Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Galaxy S20 Ultra’s cameras make up 1/5th of the phone’s $528 production cost

Galaxy S20 Ultra’s cameras make up 1/5th of the phone’s $528 production cost

9to5Google Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is a really, really expensive smartphone and now, we know what makes it tick. Today, Tech Insights has taken a deep dive in the Galaxy S20 Ultra to reveal how much the device costs to make, also revealing how much of that cost comes from the camera.

more…

The post Galaxy S20 Ultra’s cameras make up 1/5th of the phone’s $528 production cost appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Digital Trends - Published < > Embed
News video: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs. iPhone 11 Pro vs. Pixel 4 | Camera Comparison

Galaxy S20 Ultra vs. iPhone 11 Pro vs. Pixel 4 | Camera Comparison 09:59

 The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is a remarkable phone, with a super-charged camera system that puts other phone makers on notice. With 8K video and up to 100x zoom, how does the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra compare to other titans like the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and the Google Pixel 4? Let's find out.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra | 5 Things We Love [Video]Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra | 5 Things We Love

We’ve been testing Samsung’s biggest, baddest, and most expensive phone — the Galaxy S20 Ultra. So far, here’s the 5 things we love about it.

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 06:24Published

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max [Video]Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max

Comparing the iPhone 11 Pro Max to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra may not seem fair. Sure the S20 has 5G and 10x optical zoom, but the iPhone 11 is packed with Apple's fastest chipset.

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 03:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra teardown shows off the phone’s huge 108-megapixel sensor

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra teardown shows off the phone’s huge 108-megapixel sensorImage: iFixit iFixit has posted its teardown of Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 Ultra, and it reveals that the 108-megapixel camera sensor is, as you might expect,...
The Verge

Galaxy S20 Ultra teardown shows what's inside that giant camera bump

Samsung has made much ado of the Galaxy S20 Ultra's enormous camera array, but just what's in there that requires a conspicuous hump on the back of the phone?...
engadget Also reported by •Business InsiderMashable9to5Google

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.