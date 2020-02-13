Andrew Yang is starting a super PAC to ‘rewrite’ the economy
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
Andrew Yang has founded a new super PAC called Humanity Forward, the former presidential candidate announced today on The View. The organization includes many of the figures who endorsed Yang’s presidential run, including Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and comedian Dave Chappelle. The organization will not endorse or donate to candidates, instead focusing on policies that will help build a more “human-centered America.”
“I’m looking to solve problems and add as much value as I can,” Yang told viewers.
Specifically, the super PAC will work toward launching pilot programs “that demonstrate the power and practicality of our ideas in real life” as well as activating new voters and providing resources to candidates who embrace a universal...
Andrew Yang's key plank of his Democratic campaign was to give every American $1000 a month.
His performance in the first Democratic debate was a dud, but during the second one, something clicked.
In..