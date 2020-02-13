Andrew Yang is starting a super PAC to ‘rewrite’ the economy Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge



Andrew Yang has founded a new super PAC called Humanity Forward, the former presidential candidate announced today on The View. The organization includes many of the figures who endorsed Yang’s presidential run, including Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and comedian Dave Chappelle. The organization will not endorse or donate to candidates, instead focusing on policies that will help build a more “human-centered America.”



“I’m looking to solve problems and add as much value as I can,” Yang told viewers.



Specifically, the super PAC will work toward launching pilot programs “that demonstrate the power and practicality of our ideas in real life” as well as activating new voters and providing resources to candidates who embrace a universal... Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The VergeAndrew Yang has founded a new super PAC called Humanity Forward, the former presidential candidate announced today on The View. The organization includes many of the figures who endorsed Yang’s presidential run, including Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and comedian Dave Chappelle. The organization will not endorse or donate to candidates, instead focusing on policies that will help build a more “human-centered America.”“I’m looking to solve problems and add as much value as I can,” Yang told viewers.Specifically, the super PAC will work toward launching pilot programs “that demonstrate the power and practicality of our ideas in real life” as well as activating new voters and providing resources to candidates who embrace a universal... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Your Move: Yang Eyes NYC Mayoral Run Having dropped out of the 2020 presidential race, Andrew Yang is weighing his options. According to Business Insider, the Schenectady, New York native says he's mulling a run for New York City.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36Published 1 day ago Andrew Yang's No-Nonsense Reason For Dropping Out Of Presidential Campaign Andrew Yang's key plank of his Democratic campaign was to give every American $1000 a month. His performance in the first Democratic debate was a dud, but during the second one, something clicked. In.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:45Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Whoopi Goldberg Thinks Andrew Yang Would Be Great Mayor of New York Whoopi Goldberg and Barbara Corcoran are the newest members of the Yang Gang ... because they think Andrew Yang has the chops to make a run for mayor of New York...

TMZ.com 1 day ago





Tweets about this