Ghost of Tsushima finally gets a firm release date + new story trailer, more

9to5Toys Thursday, 5 March 2020
Sony is finally giving us a firm Ghost of Tsushima release date today. The highly-anticipated open-world samurai game from Sucker Punch studios has been a long time in the making. Still, it looks like the game is finally getting a solid release date some three years after being initially unveiled. Along with details on the deluxe and collector’s editions, Sony also dropped a brand new story trailer. Everything is down below. more…

The post Ghost of Tsushima finally gets a firm release date + new story trailer, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
Recent related news from verified sources

PS4 exclusive Ghost of Tsushima will be released on June 26th

PS4 exclusive Ghost of Tsushima will be released on June 26thImage: Sony Sony has announced that Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch’s action-adventure game set in feudal Japan, will be coming out in just a few months on...
The Verge

PS4 exclusive 'Ghost of Tsushima' arrives on June 26th

One of the PS4's last hurrahs now has a release date. Sucker Punch has announced that its samurai adventure Ghost of Tsushima will come to the PS4 on June 26th,...
engadget


GameZoneOnline

GameZone Ghost of Tsushima will release just a few weeks after The Last of Us Part 2. https://t.co/M6jo58C37d 2 hours ago

ZFRGaming

ZFR ENTERTAINMENT ZFR finally gets a peak at Ghost of Tsushima's plot, check out his reaction above #PS4share #GhostofTsushima https://t.co/BErBk5rbxn 3 hours ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Ghost of Tsushima finally gets a firm release date + new story trailer, more https://t.co/cF3TiNdyO8 by @justinkahnmusic 5 hours ago

GameforceGlobal

Gameforce Global Ltd Ghost of Tsushima finally gets a release date, but still no word of a PS5 upgrade https://t.co/LBmjVWBAPx https://t.co/GdYazbXJby 6 hours ago

