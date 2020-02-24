Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > HBO is making a Last of Us series, and the game’s writer is involved to make sure it’s good

HBO is making a Last of Us series, and the game’s writer is involved to make sure it’s good

The Verge Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
HBO is making a Last of Us series, and the game’s writer is involved to make sure it’s goodHBO is working on adapting The Last of Us into a TV series. In an effort to make sure that the show is actually, well, good (unlike most video game adaptations), Neil Druckmann — the writer and creative director of both The Last of Us and its upcoming sequel — will be involved to help write and executive produce, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



I can’t believe we get to team up with one of my favorite writers to bring Ellie and Joel’s journey to HBO. https://t.co/GNsl0sUVSK

— Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) March 5, 2020

Leading the adaption is Craig Mazin, the creator of HBO’s critically acclaimed drama Chernobyl. It seems like a perfect fit, given the post-apocalyptic world the games take place in. (The Last of Us wouldn’t...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: THR News - Published < > Embed
News video: Taiki Waiti to Bring Willy Wonka to Netflix, 'The Last of Us' Turning to TV Series & More | THR News

Taiki Waiti to Bring Willy Wonka to Netflix, 'The Last of Us' Turning to TV Series & More | THR News 03:18

 The massively popular video game 'The Last of Us' is being turned into a TV show, Taiki Waiti is bringing the world of 'Willy Wonka' to Netflix and a 'Clueless' pop-up is headed your way. Here are today's top stories.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Craig Mazin Teams Up with Neil Druckmann for HBO Series 'The Last of Us' | THR News [Video]Craig Mazin Teams Up with Neil Druckmann for HBO Series 'The Last of Us' | THR News

Mazin and Druckmann will write and executive produce the adaptation of the Sony PlayStation video game.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:04Published

Brandon Wilson Had Total Trust In 'The Way Back' Writer-Director, Gavin O'Connor [Video]Brandon Wilson Had Total Trust In "The Way Back" Writer-Director, Gavin O'Connor

Brandon Wilson recounts his audition experience for “The Way Back” and how he knew the film was different than other cliché sports films.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'The Last of Us' TV series is coming to HBO from the creator of 'Chernobyl'

Naughty Dog isn't stopping with its long-in-the-making Uncharted movie. The studio is partnering with HBO to create a The Last of Us TV series -- yes, a full...
engadget Also reported by •The WrapArs Technica

Samurai Jack Video Game to Arrive On PS4, Xbox One, PC & Switch

Adult Swim Games and Soliel Games, a Japanese developer, announced a video game on the hit animated series – Samurai Jack. Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time...
Fossbytes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.