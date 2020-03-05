Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > NASA's next Mars rover is officially called 'Perseverance.' A 7th-grader from Virginia proposed the name.

NASA's next Mars rover is officially called 'Perseverance.' A 7th-grader from Virginia proposed the name.

Business Insider Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
NASA's next Mars rover is officially called 'Perseverance.' A 7th-grader from Virginia proposed the name.· NASA chose the name "Perseverance" for its next Mars rover, which is scheduled to launch in July.
· A 7th-grade student from Virginia proposed the name as part of a contest. He will get to watch the rover launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
· Perseverance will search Mars for signs of ancient alien life and collect...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: NASA names new Mars rover 'Perseverance'

NASA names new Mars rover 'Perseverance' 01:29

 The next NASA rover headed to Mars has been named 'Perseverance.' The winning name came from seventh grader Alexander Mather from Virginia who won NASA’s “Name the Rover” essay contest.

Recent related videos from verified sources

NASA names new Mars rover 'Perseverance' [Video]NASA names new Mars rover 'Perseverance'

The next NASA rover headed to Mars has been named &apos;Perseverance.&apos; The winning name came from seventh grader Alexander Mather from Virginia who won NASA’s “Name the Rover” essay..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published

New Mars Rover Named Perserverance [Video]New Mars Rover Named Perserverance

The rover was named by a 7th grader from Virginia. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

America's next Mars rover will be called Perseverance

Schoolchildren choose a name for the robot Nasa plans to send to the Red Planet to search for life.
BBC News Also reported by •FOXNews.comMashableengadgetThe VergeTechCrunchCBC.caNPRCBS News

Meet Perseverance: Mars rover gets name ahead of July launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s next Mars rover finally has a name. Perseverance, a six-wheeled robotic explorer, will blast off this summer to collect...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.caNPRNYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.