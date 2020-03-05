NASA's next Mars rover is officially called 'Perseverance.' A 7th-grader from Virginia proposed the name.
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () · NASA chose the name "Perseverance" for its next Mars rover, which is scheduled to launch in July.
· A 7th-grade student from Virginia proposed the name as part of a contest. He will get to watch the rover launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
· Perseverance will search Mars for signs of ancient alien life and collect...
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's next Mars rover finally has a name. Perseverance, a six-wheeled robotic explorer, will blast off this summer to collect...