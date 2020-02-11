Grimes and Elon Musk are officially having a baby in May. Here's how the eccentric CEO makes and spends his $39.5 billion fortune.

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

· *The **Tesla and SpaceX* CEO Elon Musk is expecting his sixth child with his girlfriend, the Canadian musical artist Grimes.

· Despite having a lot of mouths to feed, *Musk **won't receive any form of payment** or compensation until from Tesla until the electric automaker reaches a $100 billion market cap, he said in... · *The **Tesla and SpaceX* CEO Elon Musk is expecting his sixth child with his girlfriend, the Canadian musical artist Grimes.· Despite having a lot of mouths to feed, *Musk **won't receive any form of payment** or compensation until from Tesla until the electric automaker reaches a $100 billion market cap, he said in 👓 View full article

