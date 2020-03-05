Virgin Media reports database breach Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Virgin Media, owned by Liberty Global , on Thursday reported a breach that allowed unauthorized access to the cable company's database that contained personal information of about 900,000 customers. 👓 View full article

Recent related news from verified sources Virgin Media apologises after data breach affects 900,000 customers Virgin Media has apologised after a data breach left the personal details of around 900,000 customers unsecured and accessible.

