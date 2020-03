Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Modular power supplies have become common for enthusiast hardware, but Seasonic is trying something different. Its new SSR-750FA Connect PSU has all the modular connections on a separate unit that connects to the power supply itself via a single cable.



